Transcontinental buys Chicago-based packaging firm Multifilm

March 14, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Montreal-based packaging supplier Transcontinental Inc. has acquired Multifilm Packaging Corp., a candy and snack packaging supplier in the U.S., for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Elgin, Ill., near Chicago, Multifilm specializes in cast film extrusion piece-wraps and high-barrier laminates for the confectionery, snacks and dry foods markets.

Transcontinental has been growing its packaging business since entering the sector in 2014; the Multifilm deal is the company’s sixth flexible packaging acquisition since entering the industry.

“The acquisition of Multifilm is aligned with our growth strategy for the packaging division and presents tremendous opportunities,” Transcontinental’s president and CEO said in a statement. “This transaction allows us to enter new high-end confectionery packaging niches and to bolster our offering in this market.”

Transcontinental’s packaging division has close to 1,000 employees and its North American platform comprises seven production plants and one premedia studio.