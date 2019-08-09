Ineos breaks ground on new Texas styrenics plant

August 9, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Germany-based styrenics supplier Ineos Styrolution has broken ground on its new 100tk ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate) plant in Bayport, Texas.

In a statement, Ineos described the new site as part of a “bigger expansion plan for the Americas”, which includes increased ABS capacity at the Altamira site in Mexico, while transition the ASA production to the new site in Bayport.

The location of the new site is adjacent to Ineos’ existing styrene monomer plant and is also in close proximity to major customer markets, the company said.

The new site is expected to be operational by 2021.

Attendees at the Aug. 8 groundbreaking included local government and business leaders, engineering and construction representatives, and several project vendors.