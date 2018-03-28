Ineos to build “world-scale” styrene monomer plant on U.S. Gulf Coast

March 28, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

German styrenics supplier Ineos Styrolution has taken the first step towards building what it calls a “world-scale” styrene monomer (SM) plant in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

In a March 28 statement, the Munich-based company said it is commissioning an engineering study to build the plant.

The specific location for the plant has not yet been determined.

“The new SM plant will use best-in-class technology and benefit from access to low cost feedstock and energy from shale gas as well as an excellent infrastructure…and will complement our existing SM production facilities and provide a sustained competitive advantage to enable us to supply the global market,” Steve Harrington, Ineos’ president of global styrene monomer and Asia-Pacific, said in the statement. “This plan supports our ‘Triple Shift’ growth strategy and maintains our leading position as a global styrenics supplier to our key customers and industries.”

Ineos supplies styrenes, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard, and styrenic specialties.

The company, which employs approximately 3,300 workers and operates 16 production sites in nine countries, reported sales of 5.3 billion euros in 2017.