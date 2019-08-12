Kohlberg completes acquisition of Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe

August 12, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. LLC has completed the acquisition of Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe from Amcor’s Flexible Packaging business unit.

First announced in June, the deal will see the Bemis unit merged with Nelipak Corp., a global supplier of custom packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries that Kohlberg acquired in July 2019.

In a statement issued at the time of sale, Australia-based Amcor said that the divestment was required by the European Commission at the time of approving Amcor’s acquisition of Bemis on 11 February 2019.

Bemis Healthcare Packaging operates facilities in Clara, Ireland; Derry, Northern Ireland, UK; and Elsham, UK.

Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based Kohlberg reportedly paid US$394 million for the three plants, which collectively generate annual sales of approximately US$170 million supplying flexible packaging to healthcare OEMs.

“We are excited about the addition of the Bemis European Healthcare Packaging business,” said Mike Kelly, president and CEO of Nelipak, said in a statement. “We will leverage the unique capabilities of both organizations to delight our customers with innovative designs, world-class quality and excellent service. This will significantly enhance Nelipak’s capabilities with the addition of flexible packaging alternatives for our global customers.”