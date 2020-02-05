Frimo and Hennecke form strategic partnership for automotive applications

February 5, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

German plastics processing equipment makers Frimo Group GmbH and Hennecke Group are forming a partnership in the sector of polyurethane and other reactive plastic applications for the automobile industry.

The joint agreement of both companies came into effect on Feb. 1, and covers all international

markets.

“The synergies from the partnership provide absolute added value for our customers in the automotive industry,” Christof Bönsch, CEO of the Frimo Group, said in a statement. “Under the partnership, we are uniting the core competences of two companies who complement each other perfectly in terms of strategy and operation.”

The core segments of the partnership include the molded foam processing, elastomer processing, lightweight composites and polyurethane composite spray molding (PUR-CSM) technology for polyurethane spray applications, as well as flood injection for structural and decorative components. Frimo is contributing its systems technology in the areas of molded foam, elastomers, and composites, while Hennecke is providing its metering and mix head technology, as well as all other systems for handling the raw materials – such as storage, transportation, preparation, and processing – for the automotive sector.

According to the companies’ statement, customers will reportedly benefit from comprehensive system solutions and individual service from one source as well as a common point of contact. A further benefit is the unified customer interface, ranging from tooling to plant automation up to process technology.

“In the future we want to be even more striking and innovative, offering our customers efficient and competitive solutions under the label Automotive Alliance,” Thomas Wildt, CEO of the Hennecke Group, said. “Our target course is clearly focused on the growth of both companies and this means new perspectives for our customers as well as for our staff.”