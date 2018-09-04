Magna and Rohinni form automotive lighting JV

September 4, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to expand its involvement in the high-performance automotive lighting sector, the electronics division of Magna International Inc. has formed a joint venture with Rohinni LLC to produce ultra-thin micro LED lighting solutions that are brighter, lighter, and more energy-efficient than alternative technologies, including OLED.

Headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Rohinni manufactures LED lighting products.

The Magna-controlled joint venture, Magna Rohinni Automotive, combines Magna Electronics’ expertise with exclusive use of Rohinni’s lighting technology in mobility industries.

The joint venture will be based in Holly, Mich.

“Rohinni’s thin-film micro and mini LEDs can be utilized for almost any application, which creates new possibilities for design and product differentiation,” Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said in a statement. “Additionally, the company has developed technology to place micro LEDs onto a substrate surface with the speed and accuracy needed to support high-volume production. Freed from cumbersome traditional LED manufacturing techniques, the joint venture will be able to bring micro and mini LED-based products to market more quickly and cost-effectively.”

Magna has also made a minority equity investment in Rohinni based on what it calls the “promising application of their leading micro and mini LED technology in a range of other industries, applications, and products.”

“This joint venture with Rohinni brings thin, flexible lighting technology that mobility has not seen before,” said Magna CTO Swamy Kotagiri. “Current automakers, new mobility companies, other lighting suppliers, and Magna’s own product groups all stand to benefit from this collaboration.”