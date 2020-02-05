Albis Plastics beefs up its North American compounding capabilities

February 5, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to improve its response time to its customers in North America, Germany-based materials supplier Albis Plastics is now developing compounds locally at its manufacturing site in Duncan, SC.

The global headquarters of the technical thermoplastics and thermoplastic elastomers compounder and distributor is in Hamburg.

“Investing in our development process here in the United States enables us to respond even faster to customer demands for local grades,” Stefan Fuhlendorf, CEO of Albis Plastics in the Americas, said in a Feb. 3 statement.

The Duncan manufacturing site also houses a dedicated small-lot production line for product development purposes.

“Working in close cooperation with our customers, we create tailor-made products that fit their requirements perfectly,” said Fuhlendorf. “In order to make sure that we can put our ideas into practice without difficulties, we pay special attention to developing products that can ultimately be manufactured on an industrial scale. This results in unique product innovations, ready for immediate use.”

Albis operates 26 locations worldwide, including five in Germany and one in Changshu, China. The company produces compounds and masterbatches, and specializes in high-quality recycled compounds and green materials. All sites are certified according to the IATF 16949 or ISO 9001 Standard.