Silgan acquires Cobra Plastics to expand in closures market

February 5, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Rigid packaging supplier Silgan Holdings Inc. has acquired Cobra Plastics Inc., an injection molder of plastic closures for a wide variety of consumer products.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Cobra currently operates from two manufacturing facilities located in close proximity to one another in Macedonia, Ohio. The company has a particular focus on injection molding for the aerosol overcap market.

“The acquisition of Cobra Plastics expands the product offering of our global closures franchise into a variety of new markets and applications,” Adam Greenlee, president of Silgan, said in a Feb. 5 statement. “The combination of Cobra’s overcap product line with our aerosol actuators and dispensing systems will allow Silgan to offer a broader range of integrated solutions, including functional overcaps, to meet the unique needs of our customers.”

Headquartered in Stamford, Conn., Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The company supplies metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. Silgan also supplies plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.