DSM to introduce sustainable alternatives for its entire engineering plastics portfolio

October 16, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Global science company Royal DSM used the K 2019 show to announce that it will offer a full alternative range of its existing portfolio based on bio- and/or recycled-based materials by 2030.

“To address the growing consumer and legislative demand for sustainable living practices and more circular products, manufacturers are increasingly integrating bio- and recycled-based materials into their designs,” the company said. “By offering a full portfolio of alternatives that contain at least 25 per cent recycled and/or bio-based content by weight in the final product by 2030, DSM…is enabling its customers to meet these demands and make more sustainable choices.”

In particular, DSM said, the portfolio of sustainable alternatives will leverage a toolbox of different technologies and approaches such as fermentation, mechanical recycling and mass balance accounting of bio-based and/or chemically recycled feedstock.

As an immediate step, DSM is launching bio-based grades of its Arnitel and Stanyl product portfolio manufactured via a mass-balancing approach of bio-based feedstock. The Stanyl bio-based grades are already available with the globally recognized sustainability certification ISCC Plus. “Our Arnitel and Stanyl bio-based alternatives will deliver the same functional performance as our conventional portfolio,” Joost d’Hooghe, vice president, polyamides at DSM Engineering Plastics, said. “This will enable our customers to easily shift to a more sustainable solution without having to requalify materials.”