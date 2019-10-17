StackTeck announces new initiative for IML automation

October 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Brampton, Ont.-based injection mold maker StackTeck Systems Ltd. has announced its new initiative for automation with a team to facilitate customer projects for IML and other packaging applications in a new facility in the Toronto area.

The new plant will be dedicated to robotics engineering, assembly, test and injection molding systems integration.

StackTeck made the announcement on Oct. 15, the day the K 2019 trade show began in Dusseldorf, Germany, at which StackTeck is exhibiting.

StackTeck has an existing IML pilot cell that uses a dedicated IML robot with a 300 ton injection machine for prototyping and sampling new IML products. This new initiative for IML robots is based on a proven design that will now be assembled in Canada as of mid-2019, which will be offered with short lead times and competitive pricing. Initial efforts for this new business will be focused on IML applications for the Americas, StackTeck said, but longer term plans are to serve a broad range of automation systems on a global scale.

John Pocock is leading the new team as general manager. “I’ve been supplying IML robots for StackTeck molds over the past couple of years,” Pocock said. “In a short time period, for one particular customer, we’re now up to 7 IML systems, incdluding stack mold systems for both containers and lids.”

“We see a niche in North America, where customers are looking not just for system integration, but to have the moldmaking and automation design teams meeting face-to-face and working closely together to tackle specialty technical challenges,” added Jordan Robertson, StackTeck’s vice president of business development and marketing.