Domo Chemicals to build nylon compounding plant in China

In a move to increase its focus on the Asia Pacific region, Germany-based materials firm Domo Chemicals GmbH plans to build a nylon compounding plant in Zhejiang, China.

The new plant will be capable of producing 50,000 tonnes of sustainable and innovative engineered nylon compounds each year, the company said in a March 13 statement.

The company signed a new factory project through “cloud contract” with PingHu DuShan port Economic Development District on Feb. 20.

Production is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

Domo will invest 12 million euros in the new plant, and the company plans to install multiple production lines at the first stage of development, which would offer an estimated capacity of 25,000 tonnes per year.

Domo said the plant will mainly develop and produce modified engineering plastics such as nylon 6, nylon 6.6 and high temperature nylon for the automotive, electronics, and consumer industries.