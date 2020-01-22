Domo Chemicals names Yves Bonte as new CEO

January 22, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Domo Chemicals, which is in the process of acquiring Solvay’s performance polyamides business in Europe, has appointed Yves Bonte to succeed current CEO Alex Segers.

Segers has held the CEO position since Domo started its chemical activities in 1994. The company said that he will continue to play a key role in the transformation of Solvay’s European performance polyamide and Domo into one company.

“I feel privileged to have been given the opportunity to work with the Domo team over the past twenty-six years, which has really been an incredible journey,” Segers said in a statement. “We are now entering the next level for the company by integrating very soon the European performance polyamides business from Solvay. In Yves we have found the ideal person to pass the baton to. We look forward to a seamless transition.”

Closing of the acquisition of the Solvay business unit by Domo is expected to take place on Jan. 31, 2020.

Prior to his appointment at Domo, Bonte worked for Yara, a leading fertilizer company and a provider of environmental solutions, where he held the role of executive vice president, industrial. Before that, he held a variety of business leadership, commercial, and operations roles at Lyondell Basel and Exxon Chemicals.

Headquartered in Belgium, Domo produces engineering materials – in particular integrated nylon 6 – for a diverse range of markets, including the automotive, food, medical, pharmaceutical, chemicals and electronics industries.