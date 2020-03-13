SPONSORED CONTENT: Rotogran International is in the forefront of granulator production in North America
Since 1982, ROTOGRAN INTERNATIONAL INC. has manufactured granulators and closed loop granulating systems for the plastics and recycling industries. In use around the world, ROTOGRAN granulating systems are the workhorse of the breed…OUT-PERFORMING and OUTLASTING all others in the marketplace today.
Our 20,000-square-foot facility manufactures innovative equipment that is durable, dependable and cost efficient.
ROTOGRAN INTERNATIONAL INC. – in the forefront of granulator production in North America.
GRANULATORS – DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION
Over-engineered for maximum performance and many years of trouble-free operation
- Tangential feed design assures positive feeding of the material (PIC. A), maximizes throughput, reduces fines and helps prevent jamming. Non tangential feed, stainless steel, abrasion resistant and water-cooled cutting chambers are also available.
- Quick and easy access to the cutting chamber – for cleaning or blade changes (PIC. B). This design, developed by ROTOGRAN, has now become an industry-wide standard.
- Swing-down, heavy duty removable screen cradle provides improved access to the cutting chamber.
- Hydraulic operation (PIC. C) is standard on larger models.
- All cutting chambers are fabricated from certified ground steel plate as a heavy duty one piece weldment that is rigid, smooth and easy to clean.
- Improved “electrical – mechanical” lock-out feature (PIC. D) ensures safety on the plant floor.
- Chamber is solidly welded on a sound insulated frame and supported on machinery pads. Standard chamber sizes range from 8” x 8” to 44” x 72”.
- Solid-steel flywheels minimize motor and rotor abuse, reduce horsepower requirements and electrical power costs (PIC. E).
- Open rotor design provides a cooler operation and increased throughput.
- Offset rotor for minimum fly-back and positive cutting action.
- Scissor cutting action assures positive granulating with minimum of fines resulting in lower power consumption.
- Heavy-duty, 4140 steel rotors are available in 3, 5, 7 and 9 blade configurations. Water-cooled and alternate rotor designs are available on request.
- ROTOGRAN blades are made from fully-hardened and precision ground D2 certified tool steel.
- Micro adjustable bed blades are easily accessible from the front of the granulator.
- Acoustically insulated sound absorbing panels are a standard feature on all ROTOGRAN granulators. Additional sound enclosures are available as requested.
