Ampacet acquires LIAD Weighing and Control Systems

February 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Masterbatch supplier Ampacet Corp. has acquired LIAD Weighing and Control Systems, an Israel-based manufacturer of equipment for raw materials handling and testing.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Feb. 13 statement, Ampacet – which is headquartered in Tarrytown, N.Y. – said that LIAD “pioneered the single component gravimetric feeder for injection molding machines,” and is a leading developer of innovative feeders, blenders, and real-time quality control solutions for the plastics industry.

“LIAD also introduced the world’s first in-line, multi-probe spectrometer for continuous and real-time colour quality measuring,” Ampacet said.

In North America, LIAD products will be distributed by Ampacet’s CISystems Color Integration business unit.

“We are excited to say that Ampacet is entering into a new era of delivering holistic solutions to our customers and preparing the stage to enter into new markets with a different value proposition,” Alvaro Mendoza, Ampacet’s president and CEO, said in the statement.

Ampacet has 25 manufacturing sites located in 18 countries, and offers a broad range of custom colour, special effect, black, white and specialty additive masterbatches for flexible and rigid extrusion processes and applications.