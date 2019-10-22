Ampacet focuses on sustainability with new initiatives, global teams

October 22, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Masterbatch supplier Ampacet has launched R3 Sustainable Solutions, an initiative that includes sustainable masterbatch and additive products, participation in global sustainability programs, and collaboration on recycling and conservation projects with communities and organizations near Ampacet plant locations.

“Ampacet R3 Sustainable Solutions was created to help customers reduce waste and energy in manufacturing processes and products, reuse more post-consumer and post-industrial resins in finished products and recycle a higher percentage of their products,” says Doreen Becker, Ampacet’s sustainability director. “R3 refers to the global circular economy mission statement: reduce, reuse and recycle and transitioning from a regional linear take, make and waste model.”

“We’re also continuing our own energy, water and materials conservation efforts at Ampacet facilities worldwide,” Becker added.

Ampacet’s portfolio of sustainable materials includes masterbatches and additives that enable greater use of post-consumer recycled materials, aid recycling efforts and help packaging to preserve and protect products to reduce waste. Products include:

REC-NIR-Black: A masterbatch for black plastics that enables scanning by NIR technology for automated sorting at recycling facilities; was named 2019 Product Innovation of the Year at Plastics Recycling Awards Europe.

FauxFoil: A recyclable metal replacement for packaging pouches and rigid molded components.

Blue Edge and Green Edge: Additives that counteract the yellowish/discoloration found with some post-consumer recycled materials; enables increased use of post-consumer recycled content.

“There’s a global call to not only reduce plastic waste but to efficiently manage the recycling and recovery processes,” Becker said. “To support these goals, we have created regional sustainability teams to support and implement Ampacet’s R3 Sustainable Solutions goals. Our teams in each region represent all disciplines, including manufacturing, R & D, regulatory, marketing, sales and procurement. Employees are working with schools and local recycling and conservation groups on projects near each of Ampacet’s 25 facility locations.”

Ampacet is headquartered in Tarrytown, N.Y., and has 25 manufacturing sites in 18 countries.