April 30 - May 02, 2019

100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3

The SIAL Canada is a must-attend event for all as it presents a wide variety of products and services that include food and food products, beverages, food raw materials, and ingredients, cooked and processed foods, canned foods, fruits and vegetables, and other food items. It is a leading event of the agro-food industry and features quite a lot of innovative cuisines and delicacies. The event is attended by visitors, all around the world that makes it of international standard.

