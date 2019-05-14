OCE Discovery

May 13 - May 14, 2019

222 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3L9, Canada

Discovery is Canada’s leading innovation-to-commercialization conference. Hosted by Ontario Centres of Excellence, Discovery brings together key players from industry, academia, government, the investment

community as well as entrepreneurs and students to collaborate.

Garnering over 3,600 attendees and more than 550 exhibitors in 2018, Discovery is a showcase of leading-edge technologies, best practices and research from sectors such as health, manufacturing, digital media and cleantech. Renowned keynote speakers and panels ignite discussion, knowledge-sharing and new perspectives. Networking opportunities feature key influencers from government, academia, industry and leading sectors.