Plastivision India 2019

February 28 - March 04, 2019

Mathura Road, Railway Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110002, India

Plastivision India is one of the largest plastic exhibitions of India that concentrates on the plastic industry. This international event will be held for a period of five consecutive days at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India. It brings together all plastic industry aspirants under one roof. The number of unique visitors and exhibitors are increasing every year, and this event is emerging as one of the top 10 global plastic exhibitions. The forthcoming 10th edition of Plastivision India is expected to have a footfall of over 2,00,000 visitors. Plastivision India provides an opportunity for visitors to stay updated with the latest technological trends. They can attend numerous product launches, seminars, and consultation sessions. Visitors can network with Indian and overseas delegates and industry influencers for building long-lasting business relationships.

Visit event's website