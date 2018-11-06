November 06, 2018

377 Riverside Dr E, Windsor, ON N9A 7H7

Windsor-Essex, Ontario, Canada is an international hub for automation with over 300 companies involved in the engineering, designing and production of cutting-edge industrial manufacturing systems across many sectors.

As automation has become the competitive advantage in today’s manufacturing world, the goal and design of the Emerging Technologies in Automation Conference and Trade Show are to showcase and promote the hundreds of local companies that make this region known as an international hub for automation and one of Canada’s global leaders in innovation.

