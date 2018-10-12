Manufacturers Association for Plastics Processors Benchmarking and Best Practices Conference

October 10 - October 12, 2018

350 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46225, USA

The goal of the Benchmarking and Best Practices Conference is to help plastics companies improve their operations and tactics in order to impact bottom-line profits. The conference is anchored with best practices and leading benchmark presentations derived from the industry’s best-known sources of statistical information. Known as the absolute best benchmarks in the industry, these presentations identify and correlate profitability to operational behaviors, market choices and more.

The ability to quickly adjust to marketplace conditions and continually improve operational efficiencies is a must in manufacturing. The core of this year’s Benchmarking and Best Practices conference will address leadership, operational best practices, the latest financial benchmarks, sales and marketing, and the impact of employees on the bottom-line. With over 600 plastics professionals expected to meet in Indianapolis, IN, on October 10-12, the Conference staff has created a schedule packed with best practices, leading-edge benchmarks, expert presentations and the best networking opportunities in the industry.

