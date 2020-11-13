Plastimagen 2020

November 10 - November 13, 2020

Av. del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, Hipódromo de las Américas, 11200 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

PLASTIMAGEN MÉXICO 2020, the soul of the plastics industry in Latin America, with 23 editions behind it, is part of a productive chain of diverse industries transforming and strengthening the plastics industry.

PLASTIMAGEN MÉXICO promotes business generation in Mexico and Latin America. The plastics industry trends evolve day by day. If your company is part of the global market in processes, technology, applications, and developments among others, join us as an exhibitor at PLASTIMAGEN MÉXICO 2020. Meet and conduct business with more than 30,000 thousand decision makers who attend.

Visit event's website