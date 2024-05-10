May 06 - May 10, 2024

9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, United States

NPE provides a global platform for technological ingenuity and innovation in the plastics industry—automation, robots, cobots, end-of arm tooling, three- and four-dimensional printing, mold components, industrial polymers, and anything else you can imagine.

NPE only comes around once every three years, and draws attendees from more than 120 countries representing every segment of the plastics supply chain.

The show floor features more than 1 million net square feet of exhibit space, occupied by over 2 ,100 exhibitors spotlighting the latest technologies, materials, and processes in plastics.

With more than 55,000 attendees from 120 countries and endless networking and educational opportunities, NPE is where the industry transforms tomorrow.

Visit event's website