February 05 - February 07, 2019

800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA

PLASTEC West connects you with serious plastics professionals for three days of design and manufacturing immersion you can’t find anywhere else. Connect with over 20,000 engineers and executives who are ready to forge business partnerships. Learn from industry luminaries presenting their insights. This is your chance to find answers to your current plastics challenges — from new materials to molding — while keeping up with the latest innovations reshaping the industry.

