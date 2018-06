October 31 - November 01, 2018

1301 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA

Back for its third year, PLASTEC brings you the latest in materials and additives, injection molding, rapid prototyping, coatings, automation, and more. The show is part of the Midwest’s largest advanced design and manufacturing event, presenting a full spectrum of products and services supporting the region’s booming medical sector — and beyond.

Visit event's website