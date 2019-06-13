PLASTEC East 2019

June 11 - June 13, 2019

655 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001, USA

PLASTEC East, part of the largest advanced design and manufacturing event on the East Coast, is the annual must-attend trade show that puts the latest plastics innovations on display. Source from the region’s most comprehensive collection of cutting-edge suppliers, deepen your expertise with free, conference-level education, and network with thousands of professionals who can help you advance your projects – and your career.

From new materials and additives to rapid prototyping and injection molding, one lap of the show floor will help you overcome your toughest manufacturing challenges and keep you up to speed on the innovations transforming the industry. Everything you need to take projects to market faster and more cost effectively is here.

Visit event's website