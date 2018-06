November 14 - November 15, 2018

1001 Jean Paul Riopelle Pl, Montreal, QC H2Z 1H5 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC H2Z 1H5

PACKEX is Québec’s largest, most comprehensive packaging event. Explore the latest innovations, processes, and techniques in materials, digital printing, flexible packaging, adhesives, print and apply labelers, blister packaging, smart technology, package design, food packaging, RFID, labels and labeling, automation, robotics, bags, bottles, and pouches that will enhance your current and future projects.

Visit event's website