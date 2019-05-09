Canadian Plastics

Event

Compounding World Expo 2019


May 08 - May 09, 2019
300 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113, USA



Compounding World Expo will feature an international array of suppliers of polymer additives and compounding machinery and equipment, as well as providers of related services. The target audience encompasses compounders from all sectors of the polymer industry including polyolefins, PVC, engineering plastics, TPEs, masterbatch and recycling.

The co-located exhibitions will benefit from the crossover between their different markets and will create a cost-effective and time-efficient platform for suppliers to promote and demonstrate their products and services.

Visit event's website
https://compoundingworldexpo.com/na/


Print this page


Related