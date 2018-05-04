ProApac buys flexible packaging supplier Gateway Packaging

May 4, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Flexible packaging manufacturer ProAmpac has purchased Gateway Packaging Co., a pet food packaging supplier headquartered in White House, Tenn.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Said to the one of the largest pet food packaging manufacturers in North America, Gateway manufactures multi-wall bags, stand-up pouches, small- and large-format quad-seal bags, box pouches, roll stock, treat bags, and hybrid bags.

Gateway’s products are also sold to the human care and institutional markets.

Gateway will be integrated into ProAmpac’s Extrusion and Laminations division, led by division president Tom Loewald.

“The acquisition of Gateway expands our product offering with the addition of multi-wall bags while also increasing our manufacturing capacity of several pouch formats,” Greg Tucker, CEO of ProAmpac, said in a statement.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based ProAmpac is owned by PPC Partners along with management and other co-investors. With the addition of Gateway, ProAmpac has 33 sites globally with nearly 3,700 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac manufactures flexible packaging for various consumer, retail and industrial goods markets and also provides secure packaging for the transport of cash and valuables.