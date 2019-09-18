Packaging of Perfume Cosmetics & Design New York Conference

September 17 - September 18, 2019

135 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011, USA

The conference — a mix of interactive sessions and private, invitation only workshops presented by industry superstars —will give packaging professionals in attendance a one-stop, one-location opportunity to witness the industry’s latest technical innovations in speed-to-market, cost-effectiveness, sustainability and luxury. The two-day conference culminates in the ADF&PCD New York Packaging Innovation Awards, which recognizes companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation and brings brands, suppliers and designers together.

Visit event's website