Plastics Recycling World Expo 2020

June 03 - June 04, 2020

Messeplatz 1, 45131 Essen, Germany

On the show floor you’ll find a high concentration of leading plastics recycling related exhibits. The exhibitions and their world-class conference sessions will all be free to attend. Co-located with the Plastics Extrusion World Expo, Polymer Testing Expo and Compounding World Expo, you can access 5 focused conference theatres – each with a busy two-day program of technical presentations, seminars and industry debates. The exhibitions and their world-class conference sessions will all be free to attend.

Visit event's website