PAC Tour: Alpha Poly Packaging

September 11, 2019

296 Walker Drive Brampton, ON L6T 4B3

Join us on September 11th, for a tour of this unique facility. Alpha Poly is family owned and operated, with a product focus on laminated roll-stock and stand-up pouches.

Alpha Poly’s dedication to their customers extends beyond just the Canada-US border. Through integration of state of the art equipment and the highest quality digital imaging technology, they have been able to streamline their manufacturing processes to ensure lean and sustainable production practices.

Come see and hear how Alpha Poly is focusing on new technologies in printing with respect to Industry 4.0 and digital printing for flexible packaging.

9:45am – Registration

10:00am – Seminar Presentations

11:00am – Tour

11:45am – Lunch (catered onsite)

Visit event's website