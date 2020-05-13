Event
Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show
May 11 - May 13, 2020
800 Rue de la Gauchetière O #240, Montreal, Quebec H5A 1K6
As the most important manufacturing technology event in Quebec, MMTS is more than a tradeshow. MMTS is an EVENT dedicated to manufacturing! We provide a venue for the manufacturing community to come together to connect and grow. This is a unique opportunity to showcase products, communicate with industry leaders and gain practical knowledge to thrive, evolve
and stay competitive.
Visit event's website
https://mmts.ca/about/
