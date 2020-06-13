June 09 - June 13, 2020

China, CN 上海市 Gate 3, No. 1700 Zhuguang Road 邮政编码: 201702

Hosted by CDMIA – China Die and Mould Industry Association, the 16th ISTMA World Conference takes place on June 2020, at Intercontinental Hotel, in Shanghai (China). Organized by ISTMA every three years, the conference will include technical sessions, carefully planned to keep attendees up to date with latest industry market and technological trends.

