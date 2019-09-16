Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show returning to Toronto

September 16, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The future of Canadian manufacturing will take centre stage later this month as Canada’s leading industry event, the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS), returns to The International Centre in Toronto September 30 to October 3, bigger in both size and scope.

Produced by SME – a non-profit association of professionals, educators and students committed to promoting and supporting the manufacturing industry – CMTS is the country’s largest and most comprehensive trade show and conference for advanced manufacturing technologies, cutting-edge equipment, best practices and industry connections.

The 2019 show will be 10 per cent larger in both exhibitor and attendee numbers than the previous edition, and is expected to attract more than 9,000 attendees. Additionally, the show will feature more than 430 exhibits – with some 700 industry suppliers represented – more than 80 education sessions, 4 workshops, and have an expanded conference that will take place over three days focused into three education tracks: digital transformations in manufacturing, advancements in automation technology, and additive manufacturing.

Keynote speakers during the event will be Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Desktop Metal, who will present on “Additive Manufacturing as an Enabler of Industry 4.0” (September 30, 9:00 a.m.); Jim Balsillie, chair of the Centre for International Governance Innovation and former chairman and co-CEO of Research In Motion, who will discuss “Strategies in the Era of Intangible Assets” (October 1, 9:00 a.m.); and the Honourable Jean Charest, partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Quebec premier (2003-2012) and member of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada, who will share his unique insights on “Trade, Trends, Uncertainty and Canada” (October 2, 9:00 a.m.)

Among the plastics-related companies exhibiting at the show will be ABC Group and Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

CMTS 2019 event partners and supporters include Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB Group), Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association (APMA), Canadian Machine Tool Distributor’s Association (CMTDA), Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CMTA), and Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).