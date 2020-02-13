West Pack Show 2020

February 11 - February 13, 2020

800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802, United States

As consumers steer toward convenient, eco-friendly, and dynamic packaging, change is the main constant in packaging. Today’s packaging engineers, manufacturers, and executives need one place to swap ideas, find education, and meet new business partners. Enter WestPack, the West Coast’s largest packaging trade show.

In just three days, you’ll find what you need to improve your packaging lines. You’ll discover the latest thinking in design, materials, and services at the expo and Smart Manufacturing Summit.

Visit event's website