April 10 - April 11, 2018

1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, USA

The International Silicone Conference, a biennial event, takes place again April 10-11 2018. It will be held at the Sheraton Suites, Cuyahoga Falls, USA and is once again expected to attract leaders in the silicone industry from throughout the world. Plan now to attend this unparalleled technical program and networking opportunity.

Visit event's website