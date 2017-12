March 13 - March 14, 2018

11775 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33076, USA

Polymer Sourcing & Distribution US 2018 will provide participants with an opportunity to review recent trends in sourcing options while highlighting the effects that polymer producers have on trading and distribution. It will summarize underlying patterns of polymer demand, explore logistical problems for suppliers, and look at supply chain optimization.

Visit event's website