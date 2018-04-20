AWA International Sleeve Label Conference & Exhibition 2018

April 18 - April 20, 2018

590 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA

AWA International Sleeve Label Conference and Exhibition 2018 is the 12th in the series of dedicated conference platforms addressing this unique method of product labeling and decoration. The conference will provide delegates with a review of the global and regional markets by materials and end uses. The program will feature presentations designed to update delegates on material and equipment developments, sustainability and environmental impact and many more topics that all factor into future growth potential for this exciting labeling format. Presented at the conference will be the winners of the 2018 AWA Sleeve Label Awards.

