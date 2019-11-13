November 12 - November 13, 2019

1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, USA

Plan now to attend the Hose Manufacturers Conference, being held November 12-13 at the Sheraton Suites Akron Cuyahoga Falls in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Conference Chairmen Mathew Augustine from ContiTech and Chuck Senne from Beaver Manufacturing are putting together a dynamic program for the 2019 Hose Manufacturers Conference. The agenda will cover innovations in raw materials, manufacturing materials, processes, testing, plus updates on regulations and the economy.

Visit event's website