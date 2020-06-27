Event
InterPlas Thailand
June 24 - June 27, 2020
88 Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expy, แขวง บางนาใต้ Khet Bang Na, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10260, Thailand
“ASEAN’s Leading Machinery and Technology Event for Manufacturing and Supporting Industries”
InterPlas Thailand, ASEANâs Most Comprehensive Exhibition on Machinery, Technology, Chemicals, and Raw Materials for Plastics Manufacturing and including automotive, electronics & electrical, packaging, consumer products, and construction, from across ASEAN. The event will help all industrialists upgrade their production line and productsâ value.
