Auto Expo 2020

February 06 - February 09, 2020

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India

The AutoExpo Component Show is one event that the Indian automobile industry eagerly looks forward to as here they can exhibit and experience the most advanced range of automotive components, accessories, automotive paints, steel casting, forging, engineering and plastic equipment meant for the automotive industry. This event has over the years enjoyed the participation of various countries who bring with them their latest in technology and systems. With a format that is informative and entertaining at the same time, this event has carved a niche for itself in the realm for automotive trade shows held across the globe. Right from the priciest of cars to the biggest of Bollywood stars, be there to spot them all here!

