Event
RTP Company Engineering Plastics Workshop Montreal
October 01, 2019
1325 rue Daniel-Johnson West Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec J2S 8S4
You and your colleagues are invited to join RTP Company for a one-day, no cost Engineered Plastics Workshop where our experts will teach you about thermoplastic compounds and provide you with valuable information regarding material selection.
Visit event's website
https://www.rtpcompany.com/upcoming-engineered-plastics-workshop-montreal-qc-toronto-on/
Print this page
Related