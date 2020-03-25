March 23 - March 25, 2020

Avinguda Diagonal, 589-591, 08014 Barcelona, Spain

Artificial Grass, formerly The Grass Yarn & Tufters Forum is taking place on the 23 – 25 March 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

It is the 14th annual edition of this well-respected conference which focused on technical and commercial developments in the artificial grass/synthetic turf supply-chain.

Artificial Grass 2020 ​gives delegates the opportunity to discuss the industry’s issues, lobby for changes, gain understanding of opportunities and challenges facing their businesses. In previous years we have had a fantastic line-up of speakers, provide excellent networking opportunities​.

