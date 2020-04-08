Polymers in Footwear

April 07 - April 08, 2020

1401 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97201, United States

The global footwear market is set to scale new heights amidst a dynamic competitive landscape. Leading shoe manufacturers are focusing on developing and innovating new products to maintain their market positions.

Join us to get an up-to-date view on market trends and future perspectives, keep up with new material and technology developments for footwear applications, debate key challenges with innovators in the industry, grow your network and connect with footwear experts of forward-thinking companies from around the world.

The event is aimed at footwear industry professionals and their supply chain including polymer and additive suppliers, compounders, processing machinery experts, shoe designers, manufacturers, end-users, retailers, industry associations and academic institutions.

In addition to the two-day programme the conference includes plenty of networking opportunities, with an exhibition area and evening drinks.

