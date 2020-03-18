Event
Plastic Pouches
March 17 - March 18, 2020
Ungargasse 60, 1030 Wien, Austria
Taking place on 17 & 18 March 2020, the exciting event once again provides a unique forum to debate the technical and market developments in the plastic pouches industry, whilst offering numerous networking opportunities. With a growing focus on convenience, value and sustainability, there is increasing demand for innovative and flexible options designed to meet market needs.
“Plastic Pouches is one of the few venues in Europe, and globally, focused on the growing pouch and flexible packaging segment, and providing a place where the industry meets”
Vice President, Global Application and Innovation Development, PROAMPAC
The conference is aimed at packaging processors, converters, researchers, materials suppliers, equipment suppliers and brand owners, and discusses the challenges facing the industry today.
Visit event's website
https://www.ami.international/events/event?Code=C1034
Print this page