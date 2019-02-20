2019 SPE Thermoset Topcon

The annual Thermoset TOPCON connects all members of the thermoset material supply chain; from additives and chemicals, to resin and reinforcement suppliers, compounders, processors and OEMs. This conference is the only gathering in the U.S. dedicated entirely to thermosets.
Technical topics will be complimented by contemporary application case studies and market development tutorials focused on the pursuit of profitable, organic growth. The SPE Thermoset Division is currently accepting papers for consideration for the 2019 conference.