SPE Thermoplastic Elastomers Conference

September 18 - September 20, 2018

3180 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44333

With a history of successful conferences behind them, the Akron Section of Society of Plastics Engineers, along with the TPE Special Interest Group of the SPE will be hosting the 13th Thermoplastic Elastomers Conference. The conference will be held at the Hilton Hotel in Akron, OH, September 18-20.

This conference is highly oriented to the theme “innovation” as it will feature presentations that involve use of Bio-Renewable Materials, Wearable Technology, and of course, Materials, Modification and Development. Processing and scale-up will also be addressed.

A half-day primer on TPE basics, taught by industry experts, will take place on the afternoon of September 18 as a prequel to the main conference.

There will be 2 keynote addresses. Quizar Hassonjee (President, Hass Tech Associates) will share information about Smart Textiles. Christine Hockman (Co-Director, Great Lakes Biomimicry) will address the subject of Biomimicry.

There will be exhibitor booths and two evening networking socials.

