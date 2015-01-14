North American International Auto Show 2019

January 19 - January 27, 2019
1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Make sure to mark your calendars for the 2019 North American International Auto Show. The dates are as follows:
- Press Preview: January 14-15
- Industry Preview: January 16-17
- Charity preview: January 18
- Public Show: January 19-27 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 21)
