October 01 - October 03, 2018

265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA

Hosted by the Center for the Polyurethanes Industry of the American Chemistry Council, this premiere conference brings together leaders and experts each year to discuss and learn about the latest innovations and creative applications for polyurethane chemistry.

During the 2018 Polyurethanes Technical Conference, specialized technical sessions will cover the latest innovations, advancements and applications for polyurethanes, and end-use markets ranging from automotive, construction, coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE) as well as topics related to sustainability, processing advances and global regulatory insights. The 2018 Technical Conference will also offer its Professional Development Program, which is taught by current industry experts, to provide insight to current and future leaders on polyurethanes chemistry, application, testing and safety-related topics.

