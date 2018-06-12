PAC Annual Spring Golf Tournament Ontario

June 12, 2018

2740 Davis Drive West, King City, ON L7B 0G7

Join PAC for the 67th Annual Spring Golf Tournament on June 12, 2018 at Cardinal Golf Club, located just East of Hwy 400 on Hwy 9.

Packaging professionals from all across the packaging value chain, are invited to come out to enjoy a fun day of golf and networking! The PAC tournament is not only a great opportunity to connect with fellow industry members, it is also a major contributor to the PAC Scholarship Fund, whereas PAC provides scholarships to students in packaging related programs at our partner schools.

